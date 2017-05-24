Two facing felony charges in motor vehicle burglaries

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham Police Department says two men have been arrested in connection with burglaries to motor vehicles this past weekend.

Effingham police say officers responded to reports of burglaries to vehicles in the 1900 block of South Banker on Monday morning. Officers say they learned that more than $4,500 in DJ equipment and CDs were stolen from a van during the overnight hours of May 21 into May 22, and that more than $1,400 in power tools was taken from a work truck over the weekend. Some of the power tools were recovered after officers inspected a nearby area.

Detectives say they learned a church had purchased DJ equipment they believed to be stolen later that afternoon. Officers say the purchased equipment was the same equipment reported stolen, and after interviews, two suspects were identified. Additionally, officers say they learned that one of the church's vans was used by one suspect for storage. When officers checked out the van, they said they found the stolen power tools.

The two individuals, identified as Richard Griffin, 47, and Michael Brown, 32, were arrested. Griffin is facing two counts each of theft and burglary, all felony counts, while Brown is facing a felony charge of possession of stolen property.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing.