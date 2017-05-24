Five arrested in Jacksonville meth bust

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Jacksonville Police Department says five people were arrested on meth-related charges Monday evening.

According to Jacksonville police, officers received information concerning the alleged purchase of methamphetamine-manufacturing materials by residents of a home in the 1100 block of North Clay Avenue. Officers say they checked a database containing information on purchases of items that could be used to make meth, and confirmed the tip.

Detectives say officers visited the home and questioned the residents, who reportedly denied any knowledge of the purchases. Additionally, detectives say the residents consented to a search, during which officers say they found an active meth lab.

Police say five people, identified as Cassandra Rosa, 31, Paul D. Maynard, 43, Dalana Tribble, 28, Burnice D. Boone, 30, Bud R. Cagle, 25, were arrested, and are facing various meth-related charges.

Jacksonville police continue to investigate.