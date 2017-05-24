Champaign County Drug Court hosts 36th graduation

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Four people celebrated their graduation from Champaign County Drug Court Wednesday afternoon.

The 36th graduation ceremony of the Champaign County Drug Court was held at the Urbana Civic Center at 2:30 p.m. The four individuals in this graduating class have been sober for at least one year, completed substance abuse treatment, have been involved in sobriety-based self-help groups, have a sponsor, and must obtain a GED or high school diploma and be seeking employment, if able.

Officials say each graduate had an average of 16.8 years of drug use from the time of their first use until they entered drug court, and that their sentences have included three prison sentences, two jail sentences, and 23 community-based sentences. However, during their participation in drug court, the four graduates managed to only have one minor traffic violation added.

Drug court helps participants learn how to live in their communities without using drugs or committing crimes. More than 250 people have graduated from the Champaign County Drug Court since the first graduation in 2000. For more information about drug court, click here.