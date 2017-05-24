Additional stop signs added in Mt. Zion

MT. ZION, ILL (WAND) - Additional stop signs were added to the intersection of South Henderson and Fletcher Park Boulevard in Mt. Zion.

The Village of Mt. Zion monitored the intersection and felt the additions would make the area safer.

During the school year the intersection receives heavy amounts of vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Mt. Zion Intermediate School Principal Randy Thacker felt the new additions will make the area safer for students coming and going from school.

The village cautions drivers as they adjust to the new change.