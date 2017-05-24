Charity Golf Outing raising money for local nonprofit

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You are invited to enjoy a round of golf while helping a local nonprofit organization during the 25th annual MRI Charity Golf Outing on June 5.

This year's event is being held at South Side Country Club, located at 1650 Cottage Drive in Decatur. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m., with rounds of golf kicking off at 1 p.m.

Registration costs $560, and covers golf fees, carts, lunch drinks, a goody bag, and dinner for four players. Proceeds from this event will benefit Macon Resources, Inc. programs that help children and adults with disabilities.

For more information about the MRI Charity Golf Outing, click here.