Springfield police continue to investigate April armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into an armed robbery that happened at a Dollar General store on April 18.

Detectives say the robbery happened at the Wabash Avenue Dollar General store location. During the robbery, police say a masked gunman took the contents of a cash drawer during the robbery. The investigation into the incident has revealed that more than one person was involved in the robbery, and detectives are looking for any information to could lead them to the identities of those responsible.

Police also say the gunman was described as potentially being a light-skinned black male, standing six feet tall.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.