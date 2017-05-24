Country Junction celebrating 25th anniversary

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Clinton business that has provided its customers with furniture, home decor, and more is getting ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Country Junction has provided central Illinois with an option to shop locally for specialty gifts for more than two decades. Located at 1447 Route 54 West in Clinton, customers can find a wide variety of home decor, galvanized metal, clocks, lamps, flowers, and more within the 7,500-square-foot building.

Country Junction is not only a hit locally, but on a national level as well. The business was named alongside others in Los Angeles, Florida, and North Carolina in Home Accent Today Magazine's "Top Retail Stars" list.

For more information about Country Junction, click here.