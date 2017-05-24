Rauner - No property tax relief. No deal.

Springfield, Ill. (WAND) – Governor Bruce Rauner, (R) Illinois, calls senate passage of $5.4 billion in new taxes “a stunning failure” and promises not to agree to any deal without meaningful property tax relief.

Sitting down with WAND’s Doug Wolfe at the Illinois State Capitol the governor says taxpayers should be given local control of school finances. Rauner is calling for a four-year temporary property tax freeze as part of any budget for fiscal year 2018. He stated repeatedly during the interview his desire for long term property tax relief.

“Giving local residents the ability to increase their property taxes to fund their schools if they choose, or decrease their funding if they choose, or to keep a freeze in place,” Rauner said. “We should freeze them and very importantly give power to the people to decide how to move in the future.”

He went on to say, “We have the highest property taxes in America. It’s crushing our job creators, our small businesses that would like to grow but can’t because of property taxes.”

The legislature is creeping closer to the end of its spring session. The measure is now in the Illinois House. There has not been a fully funded state budget in two-years. The new fiscal year starts July first.