Risks and Rewards of Internet Self-Diagnosis

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A wide variety of information pertaining to health can be found on the internet. However, one new study suggests some of those websites could be providing false or irrelevant information.



According to a study published in the Journal of Pediatrics, researchers used the popular search engine "Google" to look for information about safe sleeping recommendations for infants. Of the 1,300 websites searched, researchers found that 43.5 percent had accurate information, while 28.4 percent had irrelevant information, and 28.1 percent had incorrect information.



Decatur Memorial Hospital's Dr. David Baumberger says, "The amount of medical information that's available now on the internet really has been a nice tool to help us educate patients, to help them learn about their health or their wellness or their disease, but at the same time, there is a lot of mis-information, and I find it very difficult for patients to sort through all that."



Dr. Baumberger also says there are tips for finding valid medical information online, such as looking for reputable websites that end in .gov or .org, and checking the author's medical credentials. Additionally, you should look for current information, published within the last three years at the latest.