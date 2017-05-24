UPDATE: Springfield teen shot on city's north side

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are investigating a reported shooting that happened on the city's north side this afternoon.  UPDATE: Police say she is a 13 year old girl.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Scarritt Street just after 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired.  Upon arriving, officers say they found a 1r year old girl who had sustained a wound to the stomach.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.  Her condition is not known at this time.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

