Emergency Childbirth Training

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - St. John's Hospital is hosting a training for emergency first responders at Springfield Fire Department, Station E.

The training consists of educating personnel on responding to pregnant women in traumas and giving birth to babies in emergency situations. It is an hour and 45 minute session with lectures followed by hands-on learning.

St. John's provides life-like baby and mother simulators to aid in the training.

Cindy Mitchell, Perinatal Network Administrator at St. John's, says this training is important because there has been a recent rise in emergency childbirths in the area.

Ryan Sabo, Springfield Fire Department Captain of Engine 8, says he feels the training is necessary for first responders. He says dealing with children is not something they have to do often, but when the time comes, he believes the training will help him and his fellow responders stay calm and know exactly what to do.

The training sessions are free, and the last one at the Springfield Fire Department is May 25 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Any emergency personnel interested in participating in the sessions should call (217) 788-8430.