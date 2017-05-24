Illini basketball lands high-scoring Alstork

CHAMPAIGN -- Brad Underwood has his second significant recruiting win.



The Illini head coach and his staff earned the commitment of 6-foot-5 graduate transfer Mark Alstork on Wednesday afternoon in a move that will shore up an increasingly thin roster.



Alstork averaged 19.0 points in 30.2 minutes per game for Wright State last season, while also averaging 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and shooting .400 from the floor and .387 from beyond the arc.



His commitment comes after the brand new head coach and his staff landed Mr. Basketball Mark Smith of Edwardsville and amidst the transfer of wing D.J. Williams and rumors that fellow blue-chip guard Jalen Coleman-Lands could be transferring.



Alstork will be eligible right away for the Illini, who still have three scholarships available.