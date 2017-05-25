Warrensburg-Latham soaring as State approaches

WARRENSBURG -- It could have been five events at state for Warrensburg-Latham ace Dionte Lewis.



Considering that would have been a little much, even for one of the state's most dangerous runners, he'll scratch in the 200-meter and "just" stick to the other four events he'll be running with his twin and fellow Cardinal junior Diondre Lewis (100-meter, 400-meter, 4x100 relay and 4x400-relay).



The Lewis twins are just two pieces in the puzzle for what's become a Renaissance year for head coach Scott Godfrey's squad.



The Cardinals not only will bring one of its biggest groups ever to O'Brien Field in Charleston, they also captured their first Sectional title in 17 years.



Sophomore Jorden Tedford will be there for the high jump, senior Trevor Miller will be throwing shot put and discus, while Jarius Ingram and Mitchell Leathers are two of the relay components that make for one dangerous team overall.



Can the Cardinals capture their first state title ever in track and field? Tune in to WAND's coverage from Eastern Illinois University this week and weekend at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night.