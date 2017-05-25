Wednesday Night High School Highlight Zone

Mt. Zion senior Merrik Eddington blasts a home run against MacArthur in an 11-1 win in 5 innings on Wednesday at the 3A Mt. Zion Regional.

Click the video above for highlights from Mt. Zion's 3A regional win over MacArthur, Maroa-Forsyth's loss to Quincy Notre Dame in 2A sectionals, plus Teutopolis advancing past Alton Marquette in 2A sectionals.

For every local baseball, softball and soccer score, visit the IHSA website.

