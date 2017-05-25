2 teens responsible for bomb threat at high school

PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police and school administrators say a 17-year-old and 16-year-old are responsible for a recent bomb threat at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School on May 22.

On Monday, a school custodian found a written bomb threat in the found. Police determined that the bomb threat was not credible. They interviewed the two juveniles and determined the two were responsible for writing the note.

The two teens could face criminal charges. A decision on charges of disorderly conduct by the Ford County States Attorney's office was pending.

No other details about the teens was released on Thursday.