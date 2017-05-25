New Decatur JFL board begins signups

DECATUR -- The new Decatur Junior Football League board is in place, and the group is now asking parents to sign their children up during slots throughout June and July.

Meet and Greet:
6-8 p.m. Today, Thursday May 25th

Signup Dates (at JFL Field):
5/20 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
5/25 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
5/27 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
6/3 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
6/10 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
6/17 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
6/24 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
7/1 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
7/8 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

President: Tony Wilkins
Vice President: Deandre Harper
5-8th Grade Commissioner: Lawrence Moe Dampeer


For more information, contact Tony Wilkins at (217) 412-6546.

