New Decatur JFL board begins signups

WARRENSBURG -- It could have been five events at state for Warrensburg-Latham ace Dionte Lewis. Considering that would have been a little much, even for one of the state's most dangerous runners, he'll scratch in the 200-meter and "just" stick to the other four events he'll be running with his twin and fellow Cardinal junior Diondre Lewis (100-meter, 400-meter, 4x100 relay and 4x400-relay). The Lewis twins are just two pieces in the puzzle for what's become a Renaissance y...