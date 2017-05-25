Park district bringing back Tuesday night runs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Calling all runners! Decatur Park District has a summer event for you.

The district announced its Tuesday night park runs schedule. Each week’s runs vary in length and include a half mile tot trot, one mile fun run and distances up to 6 miles.

Each Tuesday night the runs will take place at Fairview Park. Runners will meet at Pavilion 1. The entry fee is $1 each time you run.

Participants qualify for prize drawings donated by local merchants. For more information, call the DISC at 429-3472.

A full schedule is below: