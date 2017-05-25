Domestic violence shelters could get state funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A house committee passed HB3259 to fund domestic violence shelters in Illinois on Thursday. The bill will send $8.2 million to shelters across the state.

A survivor gave testimony, stating if it wasn't for domestic violence shelters she would probably be dead.

Sojourn's Shelter and Services in Springfield is in danger of closing. The domestic violence shelter group says the state needs to pass funds in order for the shelters to stay open.

On Facebook, the shelter thanked Rep. Litesa E. Wallace for support, leadership and inspirational strength during the process. They thanked several others who made this possible.

The bill now goes to the House floor for vote.