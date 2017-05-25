'Stuff the Bag' event raising money for local charities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A good book is good for the soul - but a bag of books is helping a local charity raise money.

Orphans Treasure Box in Champaign is raising money for courage connection an agency that helps victims of domestic violence. The fundraiser is called "Stuff the Bag".

Customers buy a tote bag for $5 and can fill it with as many books as it will hold. The bookstore says the missions of the two groups aren't far off.

"We make it a point to support groups that align with our mission which is helping orphans and vulnerable kids. And in this case it doesn't get more vulnerable than a woman who needs to leave a dangerous situation especially if she has kids," Julie McCluri, Manager for Ophans Treasure Box Promotions.

The bookstore hopes to raise a couple hundred dollars for courage connection. The fundraiser runs through Saturday.