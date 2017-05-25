Police looking for drivers not wearing seat belts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - This weekend you will see more officers on the roads. The Illinois State Police and Department of Transportation are teaming up to make sure everyone is wearing their seat belts.

In 2015, 45 percent of people who died in a car crash were not wearing their seat belt.

Seat belt compliance in Illinois dropped by 2 percent to only 93 percent last year. And seat belt compliance in the back seat is in the 80 percent range.