Beautify Decatur Coalition planting flowers in downtown

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Downtown Decatur might look a little more colorful on Thursday.

With the help of Connie’s Country Greenhouse, the Beautify Decatur Coalition and its volunteers spent the morning planting. Volunteers filled around 60 flower beds downtown.

"The purpose is really to work with volunteers and all community organizations to beautify Decatur and make it a clean and attractive place to live, work, and play. And to attract new business and encourage new families that this is a wonderful place to raise a family."

Currently the organization has a "Let's Keep Decatur Beautiful" business contest going on which ends June 2.

The next event in the works for the coalition is a clean-up day, but the date is not set.