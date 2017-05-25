Pana man found guilty for setting girlfriends house on fire

PANA, Ill. (WAND) A jury found a Pana man guilty for breaking in and setting his girlfriend’s Pana house on fire.

The Christian County State's Attorney says 55-year old Brian Ferguson is charged with arson and home invasion. He could spend 45-years behind bars.

In November, Ferguson broke into his girlfriend’s house on Highpoint Drive near Pana Lake at about 4:21 p.m. setting it on fire, he then cut his throat. Officers say the woman was able to get away from the home.

Pana police also say the woman reported seeing Ferguson pour gasoline onto her home. Shortly after, authorities received reports of the home and several vehicles on fire.

Police say Ferguson left the scene on foot. Sentencing is set for July 6.