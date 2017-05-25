Help needed to identify gas station robber

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Departments needs help identifying the man they say robbed Huck's store on 22nd street early Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the store around 1:00 a.m. grabbing the cash drawer from the clerk. During the robbery the clerk suffered minor injury.

If you know who this person is, Decatur Police are asking that you call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS or Decatur Police Detectives at 424-2734 to provide your information. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward leading to the arrest of individuals for felony crimes.