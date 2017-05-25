Rauner not a fan of Springfield casino

Springfield, Ill. (WAND) – A developers desire to build a 1,200 position casino in Springfield is not high on the list for one downtown resident. His name is Governor Bruce Rauner. Rauner lives in the states executive mansion within steps of where a casino could eventually be built.

“I’m personally not a fan of gambling,” Rauner told WAND’s Doug Wolfe this week. “I don’t really do it and I’m not a fan.”

The casino is the idea of developer Chris Stone. Stone believes the casino could attract people to downtown, generate up to $175 million a year and employ 600 to 800 people.

Despite not being a fan of gambling Rauner would not rule out a casino saying he believes in local control and letting communities decide. But he would prefer other options for attracting tourism to downtown Springfield.

“I’m not sure casinos are the right way to drive tourism. My preference is to have more exhibits and monuments and fun things for kids to do with their parents,” Rauner stated. “Having it more family focused and maybe veteran focused. And focused on the wonderful history of Illinois that would be a better thing to do.”

A gambling expansion bill has passed the senate and is pending in the house. The measure would have to be amended to add Springfield to the list of potential sites for new casinos.