Highway Dedication

DECATUR, ILL (WAND) - Senator Andy Manar and the family and friends of late Sheriff Roger Walker gathered at the state capitol. They watched as senators voted on the bill that changed a portion of Route 51 from Ash Street and Elwin Road to the Sheriff Roger Walker Memorial Highway.

After the bill was passed family and friends had a chance to gather in the President Senator's office to talk about the legacy of Walker and reflect on the accomplishments he made in Macon County and the state of Illinois.

Walker was the first elected African American sheriff in Illinois. He was a people person, and his nephew Anthony Walker also said he was loved by the community.

Senator Andy Manar was the main supporter behind the bill and had the opportunity to meet with Walker when he was the Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Manar said, " He would enter a room and make believer's out of people."