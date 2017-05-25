Car Seat Safety Tips

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - (WAND) The holiday weekend means plenty of travelers on the road, so make sure your family is safe.

According to the Secretary of State office traffic crashes are one of the leading causes of death for children ages 4 to 14. However, with proper use of a child safety restraint these deaths can be prevented.

Also according to the Secretary of State, 80 percent of Americans do not know how to properly install a car seat. Illinois state law mandates that any child under the age of 8 should be restrained with a safety seat while in a vehicle.

Rick Fulks, Traffic Safety Coordinator, says, "State law isn't really the best practice. A lot of times kids are taken out of car seats as soon as they hit 8 years old when physically size-wise, they're not ready to be taken out of a car seat."

The recommendations he gave were to make sure your child is in the right size car seat and to check the expiration date on the seat.

Fulks also reminds everyone that it is important for each individual in the vehicle to be properly restrained no matter what.