Friends of 13 year old shooting victim speak

SPRINGFIELD- Savanna Wilson died early Thursday morning from a gun shot wound to her stomach. She was at a friends home on East Scarritt street when police say a 12 year old boy accidentally shot off the gun.

Deputy Chief Dennis Arnold says, "the information that we are receiving is that they were very close friends and that they were together all the time, this group of individuals who were there, were all friends so it wasn't like there was an issue between."

Police arrested the 12 year old and he is currently being held at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention center. Facing charges of reckless conduct and unlawful use of a weapon.

Friends of Wilson's say they still can't believe the news of her passing.

Childhood friend of Wilson's, Gabrielle Robinson said, "when I saw somebody wrote they took savanna from us I replied Wilson? and they said yes, and I was just in complete shock. And crying wasn't really available to me at the moment I was just having a panic attack."

State's Attorney's office Milhiser will be investigating the case further.