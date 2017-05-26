Thursday Night High School Highlight Zone

Cade Sestak and Champaign Central came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Mattoon in the 3A regional semifinals on Thursday in Decatur.

Click the video above for baseball highlights from LSA's 1A sectional semifinal win over Milford, St. Anthony's 1A sectional semifinal win over Edwards County and Champaign Central's dramatic 3A regional win over Mattoon!



Every local score can be found on the IHSA website.