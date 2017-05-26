Thursday Night High School Highlight Zone

Thursday Night High School Highlight ZonePosted:
Coroner names 13-year-old shot by 12-year-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are investigating a reported shooting that happened on the city's north side this afternoon.
Pana man found guilty for setting girlfriends house on fire
PANA, Ill. (WAND) A jury found a Pana man guilty for breaking in and setting his girlfriend’s Pana house on fire.
Click the video above for baseball highlights from LSA's 1A sectional semifinal win over Milford, St. Anthony's 1A sectional semifinal win over Edwards County and Champaign Central's dramatic 3A regional win over Mattoon! Every local score can be found on the IHSA website.
Help needed to identify gas station robber
The Decatur Police Departments needs help identifying the man they say robbed Huck's store on 22nd street early Thursday morning.
STATE TRACK: 1A boys semifinals recap
CHARLESTON -- Another weekend of state track kicked off Thursday with the 1A preliminaries.
Community remembers Charleston High School student
CHARLESTON, Ill (WAND)- A 16 year old Charleston High School student died in a car crash near Old State Road and Lerna Road in Mattoon early afternoon Tuesday.
11 Things I learned during the Spring Fit Challenge
I lost 70 pounds in just less than five months. Finally today, I allowed myself to stop and think about that for a second.
Crime Tracker Mugshots
Click here for the latest information on arrests made in central Illinois.
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man has been charged with criminal sexual assault, according to Decatur police.
Obama gets rock-star welcome in Berlin, praises Merkel
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidency
Evening Forecast
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.