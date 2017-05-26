Bloomington Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Motel Room

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a man for the murder of a woman in Bloomington.

They arrested 32 year-old Kyle A. Brestan, for the murder of Shannon l. Hastings. Someone found her dead in a motel room, on the 400 block of Brock Drive, on Sunday, May 21st.

An investigation is underway. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.