1 killed after car, motorcyclist crash

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Fire officials say one person is dead following a crash in Charleston on Friday morning.

The Charleston Fire Department said one person died after a car and motorcyclist collided at 1000 North and 1300 East just after 8:15 a.m.

Other details about the crash were not clear. Investigators were still on scene as of Friday afternoon. The road was expected to be closed for sometime as they worked on the investigation.