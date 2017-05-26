Historic mansion up for auction

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A historic Decatur mansion is now on the auction block, according to the Decatur Historic District.

The Powers/Bachrach Mansion at 357 W. Decatur Street is up for auction. The home sold for $420,000 in October 2005. Now, it's listed for $199,889 on Zillow.

The home is over 100 years old and is 9,400 square feet. Since 1909 the mansion has had several owners, including Charles Powers, Veron Jarvis and the Bachrach Family.