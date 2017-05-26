ADM interns give back to community

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - ADM interns gave back to the community on Friday.

Friday morning, ADM’s 200 interns gathered at Fairview Park to remove invasive honey suckle from the forest areas. Honey suckle makes it hard for more plants to grow in forest areas.

The interns said it’s great to help take care of the earth since a-d-m is so dependent on crops. They work with living lands and waters, a group dedicated to cleaning up U.S. rivers and forest areas.

Living lands has removed more than 9 million pounds of garbage from river ways.