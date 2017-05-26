Artists selected for 2017 Decatur Mural Project

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) – Three artists have been selected to paint walls as part of the 2017 Decatur Mural Project.

Decatur Area Arts Council Executive Director Jerry Johnson says work will begin soon and should be completed by September.

Eric Weatherford of Decatur will be painting a wall in the 100 block of S. Oakland Street. Nick Beery of Sullivan will work on a wall in the 200 block of W. Main Street. Ron English of Beacon, New York will handle a mural project at 730 E. Cerro Gordo Street.

Wall sponsors include Michael & Susan Vitale, Lockhart’s Barber Shop and Tate & Lyle.

(Pictured: Jerry Johnson in front a wall where a mural will be painted in the summer of 2017.)