Vandalism on the Rantoul Township High School football field moves graduation to a new location

Vandalism on the Rantoul Township High School football field moves graduation to a new locationPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Historic mansion up for auction
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A historic Decatur home is now on the auction block, according to the Decatur Historic District.
-
Friends of 13-year-old shooting victim speak
She was at a friends home on East Scarritt street when police say a 12 year old boy accidentally shot off the gun.
-
Pana man found guilty for setting girlfriends house on fire
PANA, Ill. (WAND) A jury found a Pana man guilty for breaking in and setting his girlfriend’s Pana house on fire.
-
1 killed after car, motorcyclist crash
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Fire officials say one person is dead following a crash in Charleston on Friday morning.
-
Coroner names 13-year-old shot by 12-year-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are investigating a reported shooting that happened on the city's north side this afternoon.
-
Bloomington man arrested for murder of woman in motel room
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a man for the murder of a woman in Bloomington.
-
Help needed to identify gas station robber
The Decatur Police Departments needs help identifying the man they say robbed Huck's store on 22nd street early Thursday morning.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man has been charged with criminal sexual assault, according to Decatur police.
-
STATE TRACK: 1A boys semifinals recap
CHARLESTON -- Another weekend of state track kicked off Thursday with the 1A preliminaries.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
-
Friday Morning Forecast
-
Thursday Night High School Highlight Zone
-
Community remembers Charleston High School student
-
Warrensburg-Latham soaring as State approaches
-
-
Arcola's Plummer ignites community with home run
-
Charleston high school student dead in crash
-
Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"
Evening Forecast
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.