Vandalism on the Rantoul Township High School football field moves graduation to a new location

RANTOUL, ILL (WAND) - For Rantoul Township High School graduation on the football field is a tradition. However, this year it's moved to a different location.

Vandalism on the football field has forced administration to move things inside. Instead of walking across the Bill Walsh Field, 2017 graduating seniors will be walking across the gymnasium floor.

A parent of a graduating senior is angered, but not just about the property damage. Her family and friends are forced to choose who gets to watch her son graduate. Since the vandalism forced the event to be indoors, the school is having to limit the amount of people who can come. The school had no comment about the ceremony or the vandalism.

Two women, one a graduate of Rantoul High School, live across the street from the football field. They said that the football field and track are open for people to walk on and they do it every morning.

Today, a lock and chain cover the entrance.