Luke Bryan's bringing his Farm Tour to Central Illinois

EDINBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Luke Bryan's 2017 Farm Tour is bringing 20,000 people to a town of 1,000 people.

Edinburg, Illinois was selected as a spot on the concert tour. Luke Bryan's group went to Edinburg with specific criteria for a farm and had many to choose from. The Ayers Family Farm was just one of the many submissions that were looked at and in the end was selected.

Jimmy Ayers, co-owner of the farm, says his whole family is extremely excited for the opportunity and is looking forward to the concert. He says the preparation isn't too much for now since the concert is not until October, but once it gets closer they will have some work to do.

Ayers says the family's been told Bryan's tour group will do most of the day of preparation, so he is confident he and his family will get to relax and enjoy the concert.

The concert is October 6th, and tickets go on sale June 2nd online at http://www.lukebryan.com/farm-tour.

For more information, you can visit the Ayers Family Farm Facebook page.