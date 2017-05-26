Severe storms possible Saturday evening

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - While we are expected to start the Memorial Day weekend with nice weather, Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says the Storm Prediction Center has placed central Illinois under an “enhanced” to “slight” risk for severe storms on Saturday evening.

Much of Saturday is expected to stay dry with storms becoming more likely approaching the evening hours as a system moves across the Plains. A very unstable airmass will likely interact with a low pressure system across the Oklahoma/Kansas boarder in the afternoon and track eastward. The path of that Low will be key to where the severe weather threat will set up at. While there is more of a “moderate” risk for severe weather across Missouri and southern Illinois, Chierek says damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be our main threats. The timing of storms looks to be around 5 PM or later to the west, with better chances to see more widespread storms after the sun goes down. This is a fast moving system and will likely be done early Sunday morning.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks nice with a partly sunny sky on Sunday and more sunshine expected on Monday.

