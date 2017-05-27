SkyWalker pickup league attracts Central Illinois legends, young guns

DECATUR -- It's rare enough to get college stars Marcus Bartley (Southern Illinois), Christian Williams (Iowa), Larry Austin (Vanderbilt), Xavier Bishop (UMKC), Jabree Bond-Flournoy (UIndy) and others in the same room given their busy schedules, but there's another level of cosmic stars that need to be aligned for them to be joined by former pros Rodney Walker, Monty Wilson Sr. (and Jr.), as well as college stars Tarise Bryson (former Missouri Valley POTY at Illinois State) and Mike Phillips (Wichita State) and even current high school stars like MacArthur's Amir and Armon Brummett -- and that's just the tip of the iceberg.



At the SkyWalker Sports Complex summer pickup league, those stars align.



Click the video to hear from Wilson, Sr., Bond-Flournoy and Austin about why the games sharpen their skills.