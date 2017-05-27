Brian McMillen Memorial 5K kicks off May 27

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The tenth and final Brian McMillen Memorial 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run is scheduled to kick off in Springfield Saturday morning.

This event, held at Lincoln Land Community College, is held to honor the memory of Air Force Technical Sergeant and Illinois State Trooper Brian McMillen, who fell in the line of duty with the Illinois State Police at the age of 24. In commemoration of ten successful years of the McMillen Run/Walk, an after party is being held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Chatham VFW Post 4763.

Brian McMillen's family released the following statement: "The run on Memorial Day weekend was so appropriate-to help the veterans as Brian tried to help with their financial needs while working in the Veterans Office at LLCC. To have so many people come together to remember Brian means more to us than any of you will ever know; it has been a big part of our healing process…To LLCC, 183rd Fighter Wing, ISP, all sponsors, donors and participants, thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Proceeds collected from the entry fees of participants will benefit the Brian McMillen Veterans Scholarship, which helps veterans seeking degrees at LLCC.