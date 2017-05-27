Three-vehicle crash sends 5 to hospital

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say five people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Coles County Friday afternoon.

ISP officials say the crash happened at about 12:40 p.m. near mile post 186. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2003 Lincoln four-door was traveling south on I-57 went the driver lost control, went into the median, and overturned several times before landing on top of a 2007 Chevrolet four-door.

Troopers say both vehicles then struck a 2013 Peterbilt truck-tractor semi-trailer, resulting in the truck-tractor going into a ditch. Officials also say the Lincoln came to rest on its driver's side, blocking northbound traffic, while the Chevrolet caught fire and came to rest in a ditch.

All three drivers and two passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.