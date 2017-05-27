Memorial ceremony held for victims of 1917 tornado

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Genealogical Society is inviting the public to attend a memorial service for the victims of the 1917 tornado that struck the county.

The memorial service is being held at the Coles County Fairgrounds from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Mayors of Charleston and Mattoon are expected to be in attendance, as will be other speakers who will provide an overview of this tragic event.

There is no cost to attend the memorial service, and it is free and open to the public.

One hundred years ago, on May 26, 1917, a tornado ripped through Coles County, taking 91 lives. The Coles County Genealogical Society is seeking the descendants of those who were killed during this tornado. For more information about the Coles County Genealogical Society, click here.