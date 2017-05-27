Ameren Illinois preparing for potential storms

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - In preparation of potentially severe storms throughout central and southern Illinois Saturday evening, Ameren Illinois has announced it is mobilizing crews to respond to outages.

Ameren officials say this action will allow line, vegetation, and damage crews to quickly respond to outages related to storms. In addition to mobilizing workers throughout the state, Ameren Illinois is also monitoring weather conditions and fueling and resupplying trucks for faster response times.

The public is also reminded to stay away from any downed power lines, and to stay indoors if a power outage happens after sunset, as downed power lines could be hard to see and still energized.

