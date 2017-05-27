Decatur NAACP hosting 77th annual Freedom Fund Banquet

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Branch of the NAACP is celebrating more than 100 years of service to the community through its 77th annual Freedom Fund Banquet Saturday evening.

This year's banquet is being held at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. Tickets to attend were sold throughout the community in the days leading up to the event.

Additionally, the fourth annual "Game Changers" ceremony will be held during the banquet, and officials say the Illinois Innocence Project at the University of Illinois - Springfield will receive the Joe Slaw Civil Rights Award. The Illinois Innocence Project helped push forward DNA testing that proved the innocence of Charles Palmer in the murder of a Decatur man in 1998. Palmer was originally convicted of the crime, and served 18 years in prison before being exonerated.

