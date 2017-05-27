Avenue of Flags honoring veterans' service and sacrifices

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A roadway at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery is adorned with red, white, and blue this Memorial Day Weekend in honor of veterans, past and present, who made selfless sacrifices for their country.

Graceland officials tell WAND News that the fifth-annual Avenue of Flags is dedicated to veterans, living and deceased, who have served their country. Currently, 115 American Flags have been placed on the pathway, with each flag displaying the name of the person being honored, as well as their branch of service.

