Decatur woman injured in Friday shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police continue to investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on the city's east side that left one woman injured.

Detectives say officers responded to the 2600 block of East Garfield Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving, officers say they learned that a woman had been shot. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she is expected to make a recovery.

Witnesses say the victim was allegedly involved in a fight with her mother, and that the victim's son was allegedly the one to fire the shots.

No arrests have been made thus far. This incident is still under investigation by Decatur police.