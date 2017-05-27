Springfield police: Force justified in Friday altercation

Springfield. Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Police Department is aware of a video clip circulating on social media that appears to show an officer striking a juvenile while on the ground.

On May 26, shortly after 7:00 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls for service regarding a large group of juveniles gathered on the grounds in the area of Harvard Park Elementary School, located at 2501 S. 11th Street. Some of the juveniles were reportedly involved in alleged criminal activity. When they got there police say they immediately began to break up the crowd. The group reconvened on the east side of the school, at which time officers again told the juveniles that they needed to leave.

Rather than leaving, two juveniles continued to disobey officers’ commands and became aggressive towards the officers. The juveniles actively resisted arrest and force was used to take them into custody. One officer suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The two juveniles involved in the incident were arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer, mob action and resisting arrest.

The officers involved remains on duty.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8325.