HIGHLIGHT ZONE: Saturday baseball/softball playoffs

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM CENTRAL VS. MTZ, W/SS VS. ALAH, AND TEUTOPOLIS VS. PIASA SW.
Several local teams are moving on to the next round of the IHSA softball and baseball playoffs. Check out all the scores below!
1A BASEBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
LSA 3, Oakwood 5
St. Anthony 6, North Clay 1
2A BASEBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Pleasant Plains 12, Quincy Notre Dame 13
St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Paris 1
Teutopolis 7, Piasa SW 2
3A BASEBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Lincoln 0, Glenwood 1
Mt. Zion 2, Champaign Central 3
Effingham 6, Charleston 5
Sacred Heart-Griffin 4, Rochester 0
1A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Windsor/Stew-Stras 9, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1
2A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
St. Joseph-Ogden 1, Eureka 0
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 4, Williamsville 3
3A SOFTBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Rochester 11, Clinton 3
Mt. Zion 8, Mattoon 4
Glenwood 7, Rantoul 3