HIGHLIGHT ZONE: Saturday baseball/softball playoffs

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM CENTRAL VS. MTZ, W/SS VS. ALAH, AND TEUTOPOLIS VS. PIASA SW.

Several local teams are moving on to the next round of the IHSA softball and baseball playoffs. Check out all the scores below!

1A BASEBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

LSA 3, Oakwood 5

St. Anthony 6, North Clay 1

2A BASEBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Pleasant Plains 12, Quincy Notre Dame 13

St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Paris 1

Teutopolis 7, Piasa SW 2

3A BASEBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Lincoln 0, Glenwood 1

Mt. Zion 2, Champaign Central 3

Effingham 6, Charleston 5

Sacred Heart-Griffin 4, Rochester 0

1A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Windsor/Stew-Stras 9, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1

2A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

St. Joseph-Ogden 1, Eureka 0

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 4, Williamsville 3

3A SOFTBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Rochester 11, Clinton 3

Mt. Zion 8, Mattoon 4

Glenwood 7, Rantoul 3