Greater Decatur Chorale hosts Great Outdoors Concert

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The sounds of voices filled the air during the Greater Decatur Chorale's 10th annual "Great Outdoors" concert Saturday evening.

The concert was held at Fairview Park in Decatur at 6 p.m. Dozens of vocalists, including special guests Christine Smith and the Millikin's Children Choir, performed in front of attendees during this free concert.

Officials also say they will host another performance at Fairview Park Pavilion #1 at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

For more information about this event, click here.