Greater Decatur Chorale hosts Great Outdoors Concert

Greater Decatur Chorale hosts Great Outdoors ConcertPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Luke Bryan's bringing his Farm Tour to Central Illinois
EDINBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Luke Bryan's 2017 Farm Tour is bringing 20,000 people to a town of 1,000 people.
-
SPRINGFIELD- Over the course of two weeks there have been at least five different shootings and violent crimes, all suspects under the age of 18. .
-
Historic mansion up for auction
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A historic Decatur home is now on the auction block, according to the Decatur Historic District.
-
Three-vehicle crash sends 5 to hospital
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say five people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Coles County Friday afternoon.
-
Springfield police: Force justified in Friday altercation
Springfield. Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Police Department is aware of a video clip circulating on social media that appears to show an officer striking a juvenile while on the ground.
-
Decatur woman injured in Friday shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police continue to investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on the city's east side that left one woman injured.
-
SkyWalker pickup league attracts Central Illinois legends, young guns
DECATUR -- It's rare enough to get college stars Marcus Bartley (Southern Illinois), Christian Williams (Iowa), Larry Austin (Vanderbilt), Xavier Bishop (UMKC), Jabree Bond-Flournoy (UIndy) and others in the same room given their busy schedules, but there's another level of cosmic stars that need to be aligned for them to be joined by former pros Rodney Walker, Monty Wilson Sr. (and Jr.), as well as college stars Tarise Bryson (former Missouri Valley POTY at Illinois State) and Mike P...
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Bloomington man arrested for murder of woman in motel room
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a man for the murder of a woman in Bloomington.
-
CHARLESTON -- The high school track and field season wrapped up with the boys state finals Saturday.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Springfield hybrid gangs behind recent violence
-
Luke Bryan's bringing his Farm Tour to Central Illinois
-
-
RECAP: State track and field boys finals
-
HIGHLIGHT ZONE: Saturday baseball/softball playoffs
-
Vandalism on the Rantoul Township High School football field moves graduation to a new location
-
Saturday's Forecast
-
-
Arcola's Plummer ignites community with home run
Artists selected for 2017 Decatur Mural Project
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.