1 injured, arrest made in Springfield stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says one person was arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Casey's General Store Saturday afternoon.

Detectives say the stabbing happened at the Casey's General Store in the 3000 block of Ridge Avenue at about 3 p.m. Springfield police say the victim was stabbed multiple times, and was later taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also say a suspect in the stabbing, identified as James Wessing, was arrested at his home a short time later. Wessing was taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

The investigation into this stabbing is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.