6 taken to hospital after Cumberland County crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two adults and four children were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County Saturday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70, near mile post 127, at about 11:46 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2004 Toyota Sienna Van and 2017 Volvo Truck Tractor were traveling on I-70 when the van attempted to pass the truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Troopers say the van lost control and drove off of the road to the left, then overcorrected to the right, striking a concrete support structure and the truck-tractor on the right side before coming to rest in a ditch.

Officials say the van's six passengers, including four children between ages one and eight, were taken to the hospital following the crash. The driver of the truck-tractor was not injured. Troopers also say the van's driver was cited for improper lane usage.