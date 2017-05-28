Semi overturns in Coles County

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A truck-tractor semi-trailer overturned in Coles County Saturday afternoon, resulting in a partial lane blockage.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened on Coles County Road 1000 North, at the intersection with the I-57 Northbound Entrance Ramp, at about 3:20 p.m. Troopers say the 2016 Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer attempted to turn onto the entrance ramp, but overturned while performing the turn, partially blocking the road after coming to rest.

The driver, a 72-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Troopers also say the driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.